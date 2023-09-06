Post Malone and Raising Cane’s Launch Exclusive, Limited-Edition Dallas Cowboys Cups Just in Time for Football Season

Sponsor

Post Malone and Raising Cane’s are embarking on the next chapter of their partnership, this time joining forces with America’s team to launch limited-edition Post Malone x Cowboys 32 oz. collector’s cups. The cups – available in all Dallas Cowboys markets beginning today – are the latest to come from Cane’s partnership with Post Malone, which began with the launch of his personally-designed Restaurant in Midvale, UT, in April and most recently included a series of four collector’s cups available at Cane’s across the nation.

Post Malone is a HUGE Dallas Cowboys fan! After moving to Grapevine, TX, for his dad’s job with the Cowboys, he was raised amidst the bright lights of the blue and silver, the iconic Cowboys’ star, and some of the greatest players the sport has ever seen.

Like the previous collector’s cups, these cups were designed by Post and inspired by his iconic style and love for the Cowboys. Post worked closely on this project, even bringing on DFW-based artist Matt Cliff to work on the collector’s cup, which features Post in a Cowboys jersey and cowboy hat, the Cowboys logo, and a QR code that can be scanned for a chance to win tickets to a Dallas Cowboys home game. Fans can get their hands on a Cowboys collector’s cup by “Posting Up” their combo for $1.39.

“Post Malone and Todd Graves with Raising Cane’s represent two great friends and partners of the Cowboys that we’re always happy to collaborate with and now we bring all three of us together in a fun new way,” said Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones. “These cups are a great addition to any tailgate – whether you’re at AT&T Stadium or at home with some of that delicious Cane’s chicken in one hand and a new Post Malone Cane’s Cowboys cup in the other.”

Cane’s has been a long-time partner of the Cowboys and the two have joined together over the years for a variety of giveaways, fundraisers, player appearances and more. Once Post kicked off his partnership with Cane’s early 2023, the chance to bring two of his favorite brands together under one launch was an opportunity that he couldn’t miss out on.

“When Post and I wanted to team up, we knew we wanted to do things the industry has never seen before. These cups represent the first time a superstar, NFL team, and Restaurant Chain have done a collab like this,” said Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves. “Dallas holds a special place in Post’s heart and this is just the beginning of what’s to come here in Cowboys country. Stay tuned!”

ABOUT POST MALONE

A 5x diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-nominated phenomenon, Dallas, TX artist Post Malone regularly rewrites history, blurs boundaries, and incites internet-breaking conversation with every move. Emerging in 2015 with a genre-less brew that inspired a movement, he delivered the diamond-selling “Congratulations” [feat. Quavo], achieved back-to-back #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, received countless multi-Platinum certifications around the world, and smashed one record after another with his Hot 100-topping hits. In 2022, he pushed boundaries again with his fourth full-length offering, Twelve Carat Toothache, which marked his fourth consecutive Top 5 bow on the Top 200. It also paved the way for his biggest headliner to date, The Twelve Carat Toothache Tour, taking over arenas for multiple dates in major cities throughout the year. He even scored “the highest-certified single in RIAA history” with the 17x-platinum “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)” [feat. Swae Lee], netting the biggest single of his generation. In 2023, he garnered a GRAMMY® Award nod in the category of “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance” for “I Like You (A Happier Song)” [with Doja Cat], marking his tenth career nomination in six years.

Three years prior, his 2019 third full-length, Hollywood’s Bleeding [Republic Records], represented an audience and critical high watermark. Not only did it arrive at platinum status and eventually go triple-platinum, but it also reigned at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 for four weeks and returned to the chart for a fifth week, making for the longest run atop the chart of 2019 and the first release to do so in over a year. The quadruple-platinum lead single “Circles” seized #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks. It notably occupied a spot on the chart for a record 39 weeks in total. Speaking of making history, he performed a massively popular Nirvana tribute concert on YouTube, raising over $10,000,000 for the World Health Organization in the fight against COVID-19. Hollywood’s Bleeding followed the immense success of the triple-Platinum beerbongs & Bentleys, which also landed at #1 a year prior. In the wake of beerbongs & bentleys, Post crushed a record in place for 54 years. He charted nine songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100, notching “the most songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100 ever.” Moreover, he also trounced the record for most simultaneous Top 40 Hot 100 hits with 14.

As of 2023, his catalog comprises the GRAMMY® Award-nominated “rockstar” [feat. 21 Savage” (Diamond), “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)” [feat. Swae Lee] (Diamond), “I Fall Apart” (5x-platinum), “Psycho” [feat. Ty Dolla $ign] (5x-platinum), “White Iverson” (5x-platinum), “Better Now” (4x-platinum), and more. Not to mention, he sold out numerous arena tours and hosted and curated his own mega-popular Posty Fest in 2018 and 2019. It all started with his quintuple-platinum influential 2016 debut, Stoney. With records under his belt that will likely never be surpassed and a generation of artists and audiences worldwide under his spell, Post Malone simply doesn’t stop.

ABOUT RAISING CANE’S®:

Raising Cane’s is one of the fastest growing restaurant brands, with 750+ Restaurants in 35+ states, the Middle East and Guam and plans to open 100 new Restaurants across several new markets in 2023. The company recently announced plans to be one of the top 10 Restaurant brands in the United States and is known for its ONE LOVE® – craveable Chicken Finger meals – which includes the iconic “Cane’s Sauce” – named the #1 most craveable sauce in the restaurant industry and most craveable chicken. For more information visit raisingcanes.com.