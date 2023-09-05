DIY Dollar Store Farmhouse Décor Class #2 to be held at UAHT

Sponsor

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold a DIY Dollar Store Farmhouse Décor class on Tuesday, October 17, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the UA Hope campus. Join us for a fun and interactive DIY workshop where you’ll learn how to craft beautiful mini picture frame wreaths and other budget-friendly farmhouse decorations. Don’t miss out on the chance to transform your home into a cozy and stylish sanctuary.

The cost for the courses is $35 per person, and registration is required.

For more information or to register, call 870-722-8568 or email Racie.Poindexter@uaht.edu.