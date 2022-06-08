Premier High School Celebrates 35 Students

Advertisement

Premier High School opened their doors in 2016 to the Texarkana community and have been helping all types of students achieve their diploma goals since. Their mission: “To provide hope for students through a caring mastery-based, blended learning educational option that promotes a free society and cultivates moral and academic excellence.” This year Campus Director Bria McCartney, celebrated with staff, students and families the graduation of 35 students!

“We had 12 students graduate with honors. Our salutatorian, Lawson Black, received the Dean’s Scholarship at Texarkana College, and our Valedictorian received free tuition for 1 year to any state school of her choice. We have 5 students attending SAU this fall, and several others attending trade school, and one of our students is heading to the military. Since May 20th (our actual graduation date), we have had 8 more students approved to graduate bringing our total to 43! This is over double our previous record and we couldn’t be more proud,” said Bria.

In January of 2022 Premier High School had a total of 140 students enrolled in the program. Students attending Premier can choose to come to school in either the morning or afternoon sessions. All of their coursework is done online and through physical textbooks and coursework. “With all of our graduates, we have availability for more students to come and replace their empty spots and we hope to see some amazing new faces this Fall,” said Bria.

Premier High School has their open enrollment open RIGHT NOW! To enroll in Premier simply CLICK HERE for Texas enrollment and CLICK HERE for Arkansas Enrollment.

Congratulations to the graduates of Premier High School Class of 2022!