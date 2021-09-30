Annual Fall Festival to be held at Spring Lake Park

Advertisement

The City of Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Department will host the annual Fall Festival at Spring Lake Park on October 21, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

The event will include hayrides, games, candy, a costume contest, pumpkin decorating, and much more for the entire community. Everything is free.

The movie Cruella will also be shown beginning at dusk, near the airplane at Spring Lake Park. The movie is free, and a concession stand will be available.

If your group would like to volunteer or donate candy to the fall festival, please

Eddie Aulds at 903-798-3979 or email at eddie.aulds@txkusa.org.

