Movies in the Park: The Town that Dreaded Sundown

This Thursday, October 29th, The Town That Dreaded Sundown will be shown at Spring Lake Park for Free.

Showtime is 7 p.m. Spring Lake Park is located at 4303 N Park Road

Texarkana.

According to Wikipedia, The Town That Dreaded Sundown is a 1976 American thriller film directed and produced by Charles B. Pierce and written by Earl E. Smith.

The film is loosely based on the 1946 Texarkana Moonlight Murders, crimes attributed to an unidentified serial killer known as the Phantom Killer.

Narrated by: Vern Stierman

Production company: Charles B. Pierce Films

Music by: Jaime Mendosa-Nava

Produced by: Charles B. Pierce; Samuel Z. Arkoff‎