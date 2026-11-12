The Scholars of Texarkana to honor local veterans at Hometown Heroes Exhibit Nov. 14

The Scholars of Texarkana will host its free Hometown Heroes Exhibit from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the American Legion, 525 E. Broad St., in Texarkana, Ark.

TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Scholars of Texarkana will host its Hometown Heroes Exhibit from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the American Legion, 525 E. Broad St., in Texarkana, Arkansas.

The free community event will honor local veterans and share stories of their service, sacrifice and courage. The gallery-style exhibit will also include free food.

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Event details

Event: Hometown Heroes Exhibit

Hometown Heroes Exhibit Date: Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026 Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

1 to 3 p.m. Location: American Legion, 525 E. Broad St., Texarkana, AR 71854

American Legion, 525 E. Broad St., Texarkana, AR 71854 Presented by: The Scholars of Texarkana

The Scholars of Texarkana Admission: Free and open to the public

A celebration of service

Through photo displays, memorabilia and personal stories, the exhibit invites attendees to reflect on the bravery, leadership and resilience of veterans in the community.

Student ambassadors from The Scholars will help guide guests through the displays, and visitors will have an opportunity to share notes of gratitude and reflection.

“This event is designed to connect our youth and our community with the living history around us,” said Chiquita Burks of The Scholars of Texarkana. “By celebrating our hometown heroes, we hope to remind everyone that leadership, courage, and service start close to home.”

About The Scholars of Texarkana

The Scholars is a Texarkana-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering youth through leadership development, entrepreneurship and community service. The organization equips young people with the tools to excel academically, professionally and civically.

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