Prissy Hickerson Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at Texarkana Women in Business Event

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Mary “Prissy” Hickerson, a member of the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Board of Visitors, received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce’s second annual Women in Business event.

The event, held at The Primary Court in Nash, Texas, featured a “Talk Derby to Me” theme and brought together distinguished female leaders from across the region as panelists to celebrate the impact of women in business and public service.

Hickerson was recognized for her years of leadership, service, and commitment to the community, including her continued support of the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. According to UAHT, her contributions to the college and the surrounding region have made a lasting impact on students, faculty, and the communities the university serves.

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The university extended its gratitude to Hickerson for her service and congratulated her on the honor, noting that her leadership, generosity, and dedication exemplify the spirit of service recognized by the Lifetime Achievement Award.

For more information about UAHT, visit uaht.edu.