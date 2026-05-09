SPONSOR

DECEMBER 1, 1969 – MAY 7, 2026

Lavonne Elizabeth ” Bonnie ” Harris passed on May 7, 2026, at the age of 56, She was born on December 1, 1969 in Rutherfordton, North Carolina and resided in Texarkana, Texas. She was well known for her employment at Catfish King for a number of years and Pizza Hut in Broken Bow, Oklahoma.

She was preceded in death by her father Elijah Harris.

SPONSOR

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law; Lee Harris and his wife Pamela; son and daughter-in-law, Calvin Gilliland and his wife Marlana and daughter and son-in-law, Crystal Gilliland and Nelson Ward.

Also left to cherish her memory is her six grandchildren; Elijah Harris, Lillith Gilliland, Roman Gilliland, Nelson Ward, Day’Lean Ward, X’Avion Ward.

She is also survived by her mother Delores Harris and her siblings Geraldine Janeau, Hester Tate, Clyde Harris and William Watson.

Online tributes may be submitted to www.eastfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are under the direction of East Funeral Home, Texarkana, Texas.

View full obituary and leave condolences