Private Pesticide Applicator Training Dates Scheduled for Miller County

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service in Miller County is offering a Private Pesticide Applicator Training. It is scheduled for November 18, 2021, at 6:00 PM at the Miller County Extension Office classroom, located at 1007 Jefferson Avenue, Texarkana, AR.

Applying pesticides requires education and training to assure safe and effective use. If you are interested in obtaining a license or if you need to renew an existing one, call our office at 870-779-3609 or email jsmallwood@uaex.edu to pre-register. Cost is $20 for the training plus $45 for a license that is good for 5 years. Pre-registration is required as space is limited due to social distancing requirements. Call 870-779-3609 or email jsmallwood@uada.edu.

