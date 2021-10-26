A&M-Texarkana Students Use Skills Learned in the Classroom for Marketing Competition

Advertisement

Texarkana, TX- Texas A&M University-Texarkana’s Consumer Behavior class has been invited to compete in the Fall 2021 TPG, Inc. Ideal Career Experience Collegiate Challenge. The competition offers students a unique opportunity to apply their business and marketing skills by helping TPG identify their ideal candidate for their Behavioral Science Analyst position.

Students in the Consumer Behavior class have created an in-class marketing agency. Collectively they are responsible for conducting primary and secondary research to develop an integrated marketing and recruitment campaign. The goal of the campaign is to attract and engage the ideal candidate to fill the TPG Behavioral Science Analyst position that supports the company’s growth strategy.

To effectively identify and connect with the ideal candidate, the class will use their research findings to identify the right messages, media, promotion channels, and incentives that will motivate the ideal candidate to apply for the Behavioral Science Analyst position. The team will develop their plan using a $250 budget and any in-kind donations they are able to secure.

At the end of the fall semester students will submit their plan to TPG, Inc. The findings and recommendations aim to help TPG identify and recruit the ideal candidate for the Behavioral Science Analyst position.

For additional information about the Fall 2021 TPG, Inc. Ideal Career Experience Collegiate Challenge please contact Shannon Lee (979) 422-0841.

