Project Big Pine: 400-Acre Data Center Campus Planned for Texarkana Region

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TexAmericas Center has announced the advancement of Project Big Pine, a 400-acre development in Bowie County designed to attract data centers, AI infrastructure, and other power-intensive industrial users.

The project represents an estimated $3.5 billion in investment at full buildout and could create approximately 120 permanent jobs, according to an announcement from TexAmericas Center, which operates an industrial park on the Texas side of the Texarkana metropolitan area.

Project Big Pine is designed around a behind-the-meter prime power strategy paired with battery storage. Developer Potentia Development is targeting 24 to 30 months to energize the campus, according to the announcement.

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“The first question serious users and infrastructure investors ask is simple: when can the power turn on?” said Carl Quesinberry, CEO of Potentia Development. “Project Big Pine is being structured to answer that question with greater certainty, greater control, and greater flexibility than many competing sites in the market today.”

The project has entered the utility study and queue process with Southwestern Electric Power Company (AEP-SWEPCO) in the Southwest Power Pool territory for long-term transmission access. A 345-kV transmission line borders the site.

The development site offers natural gas availability, regional water access, and high-capacity fiber connectivity. It also benefits from multiple tax incentives, including Foreign Trade Zone No. 258, Opportunity Zone designation, and the Texas Large Data Center Sales and Use Tax Exemption.

“By combining speed-to-power strategies with our fully coordinated entitlement environment and long-term scalable expansion capacity, we are positioning TexAmericas Center and the Texarkana region to compete for some of the most transformative commercial investments in the country,” said Scott Norton, CEO of TexAmericas Center.

TexAmericas Center serves as the single local permitting authority for the project, which officials say reduces approval timelines.

For more information about the project, visit TexAmericasCenter.com.