Protect Your Health This 4th of July with Tips from St. Michael’s ER

The 4th of July is upon us which means Texarkana local ER’s see an increase in accidents (traffic, boating), increased alcohol consumption, and injuries related to firework mishaps. Here is everything you need to know to keep yourself safe and out of the ER this 4th of July!

“Around the 4th of July it can be very busy for us in the ER. The most common injuries around the 4th of July are hand and burn injuries, as well as heat injuries. We see a lot of heat stroke, and exhaustion from being out and not adequately hydrating yourself. It’s very easy to get caught up in the fun and to not pay attention to your bodies. With heat related emergencies it’s important to take plenty of water or gatorade whenever you need to go. For Fireworks: make sure children aren’t playing with fireworks unattended, aren’t holding fireworks in your hand, and be sure to use the fireworks as intended based on instructions!” said Aaron Schmitt, M.D., Emergency Medicine at St. Michael’s

More tips from Aaron Schmitt, M.D.:

What to look out for, and how to take care of yourself:

“A lot of people don’t realize that some fireworks like sparklers can get extremely hot. Some sparklers can get up to 2000 degrees Fahrenheit. Be sure to supervise the use of sparklers! Make sure you are following water safety as well. If you are on the boat make sure you have a lifejacket for everyone on the boat and lake. In the pool make sure children are supervised, and do not dive in shallow water.”

When should you come into the ER?

“You are welcome in the ER whenever you feel as though you are having an emergency. Any firework related injuries: burns or explosions. If you are having decreased urine production, if you feel lightheaded, short of breath or confused, come into the ER to make sure you don’t have heat related exposure.”

Be sure to stay safe this 4th of July!

