Red River Army Depot announces reduction in workforce

RED RIVER ARMY DEPOT, Texas – A declining workload and projected reductions in other systems will result in a potential reduction of up to 180 contract personnel and government term employees at Red River Army Depot beginning later this year.

The reduction will impact up to 92 contract personnel and 88 government term employees in October 2021.

“The ebb and flow of our contractor and term workforce enables Red River Army Depot to surge to mission requirements when necessary,” said Red River Army Depot Commander Col. John Kredo. “The labor contract allows Red River to meet its modernization and sustainment goals while maintaining fiscal responsibility to our taxpayers.”

The projected reductions are based on the workload identified as of May 2021.

Kredo said Army leaders continue to seek appropriate opportunities to maximize the depot’s capabilities.

“Red River is posturing itself for the future and working toward modernization in support of the Army’s future needs,” he said.

