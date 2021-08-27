Give Blood Ahead of Tropical Storm

By
Press Release
-
A severe weather advisory is in effect for south Louisiana and southeast Texas for the next several days. Severe weather brings with it the cancellation of blood drives  and a drastic shortage of blood and plasma donations. While preparations are being made to  protect homes, vehicles, and pets from torrential weather, people are being asked to also add  scheduling a blood donation to their to-do lists.  

Before travel conditions become hazardous, LifeShare Blood Center implores eligible donors to  schedule a blood or plasma donation appointment as soon as possible. “It’s important to  remember that regardless of the weather thousands of people in our communities are  depending on the blood and plasma we collect in order to save lives. This is especially  important during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic” says LifeShare Blood Center’s Director of  Marketing & Communications, Kourtney Washington. Hospitals will still be operational and  treating patients before, during, and after severe weather.  

Donation appointments can be conveniently scheduled at www.lifeshare.org/give.

