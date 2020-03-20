Red River Army Depot Says No Confirmed Cases at Depot

Advertisement

According to a post on the Red River Army Depot Facebook page, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Depot.

“The health, safety and security of our workforce and your families is our top priority,” COL Stephen York says in the statement. “We are continually working closely with our higher commands to find ways to better support each of you through this pandemic. Though we understand the frustration and concern that COVID-19 has caused, we must not lose focus of our mission.”

The post goes on to explain that RRAD is taking focused on prevention and the safety of the workforce. “We are following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Defense, the Army Material Command and the Tank-automotive and Armaments Command.



