Redwater High School Senior Named Questbridge National College Match Finalist

Cort Tittle, Redwater High School senior, has been selected as one of an estimated 6,000 high-achieving high school senior finalists for consideration to receive a full four-year scholarship to one of the nation’s top colleges. Almost 20,000 students applied for the QuestBridge National College Match program. The 1,700 winners will be announced in December.

QuestBridge is a national nonprofit that connects the nation’s most exceptional youth with leading institutions of higher education and further life opportunities. By recruiting, developing, and motivating these students — beginning in high school through college to their early career – QuestBridge aims to help talented students attend the nation’s best colleges and to support them to achieve success in their respective careers and communities.

QuestBridge’s 48 college partners include top liberal arts colleges such as Amherst, Pomona, and Williams and exceptional research universities such as Yale, Notre Dame, Duke, Princeton, Stanford, MIT, and Brown. The Match Scholarship is offered as part of a generous financial aid package provided by the college that covers the full cost of attendance, including tuition, room and board, books and supplies, and travel expenses.

Tittle is the son of Katie and Matt Tittle. He is a one-year letterman in Track, a two-year varsity letterman in Football and Baseball, and was named All-District Baseball Outfielder during his junior year. Tittle is a member of the Spanish Honor Society, National Honor Society, Key Club and Dragon TV. He is currently ranked in the Top 5 academically.

