A&M-Texarkana Set to Resume Popular Trunk or Treat Event and Add Haunted Trails to the Halloween Fun

Texas A&M University-Texarkana’s Office of Student Life and the Student Athletes Advisory Council are hosting a free city-wide Trunk or Treat event on Monday, October 31st from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Various university departments, student organizations, and athletic teams will be on the university lawn with candy and activities for local families to enjoy.

New this year is the addition of the “Haunted Trails,” sponsored by the TAMUT cross country teams. The Haunted Trails are free as well and feature a short trail with a spooky experience for youngsters, and a longer, scarier trail for the older kids.

“We are so excited to bring Trunk or Treat back to our campus again,” said A&M-Texarkana Director of Student Life Celeste McNiel. “It’s been a few years since we have been able to host the event and our students have been very vocal about their desire to bring it back. This has been a fun, wonderful community event for us in the past and we are excited to invite the community back to campus for some Halloween fun!

For additional information about the event contact Celeste McNiel at 903.223.1351 or celeste.mcniel@tamut.edu.

