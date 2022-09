Redwater High School Students Selected to TMEA All-Region Jazz Band

Advertisement

Nine Redwater High School band students have been selected to the Texas Music Educators Association All-Region Jazz Band during auditions held on September 17. Four of the students were selected as Area Qualifiers and will audition for All-State Jazz Band on October 4.

Selected student are: Addison Hash (1st Chair Jazz Piano Area Qualifier), Josh Newsom (1st Chair Bass Guitar Area Qualifier), Noah Whitman (1st Chair Baritone Saxophone Area Qualifier), Mason Windham (2nd Chair Drumset Area Qualifier), Eyan Robinson (4th Chair Trumpet), Hayden Crowell (Alternate Trombone), Andrew Davison (Alternate Trombone), Layton Kordsmeier (Alternate Tenor Saxophone) and Rhyan Latham (Alternate Trumpet).

RHS Jazz Band Director is Devin Sipes.