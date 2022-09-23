Advertisement

Clarence Dewayne Willis, age 51, of Texarkana. TX, gained his wings on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Clarence was born on March 16, 1971 in Texarkana, TX. It was no secret to those who knew and loved him that he had a keen sense of humor, a heart of gold, a smile that was infectious and he loved his family deeply.

On Sunday, September 11th, God dispatched his angels and ushered him into the bosom of Christ. He was preceeded in death by his lovely Mother, Johnie Mae Willis, Joe and Dessie Willis; and Uncle, Booker T. Willis.

He is survived by: His Sister, Catisha Willis of Texarkana, TX., His Brother Michael, (Krystal) D. Willis of Texarkana, TX, Fiance’, Lashundra Aldridge of Texarkana, ARK. and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Graveside services are scheduled for 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Chaplewood Memorial Gardens with Rev. TJ Roberson officiating. Burial will be at the under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

The family will receive friends during visitation from 3:00PM-5:00PM on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Jones-Stuart Mortuary.

“MASK REQUIRED AT JONES STUART NO EXCEPTIONS”

