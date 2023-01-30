Redwater HOSA Students Take Top Ten Awards during Spring Leadership Conference; One Headed to State Competition

Advertisement

On January 13-14, Redwater High School HOSA students attended the Spring Leadership Conference in Allen, TX.

During the Competitive Events portion of the conference, Kaylin Tucker was awarded Third Place in Health Professions for Veterinary Science and Ava Kordsmeier earned Tenth Place in Leadership Events for Extemporaneous Writing. Tucker will now advance to the State Conference Competition to be held in late-March.

HOSA – Future Health Professionals is a global student-led organization, whose mission is to promote career opportunities in the health industry and to enhance the delivery of quality health care to all people.