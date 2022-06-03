Redwater ISD Names Campus and District Teachers of the Year

Advertisement

Redwater Independent School District has named their campus and district Teachers of the Year.

Campus Teachers of the Year are:

Courtney Beck from Redwater Elementary School. She currently serves as the Elementary Kindergarten Lead Teacher. Beck is in her 17th year of teaching and her fourth year with RISD. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies from Texas A&M University – Texarkana;

Kimberly Belcher with Redwater Middle School. She is in her 25th year of teaching and has been with RISD for seven years. Belcher holds an Associate Degree in Business Administration from Lake-Sumter Community College, a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from University of Central Florida and a Master in Education from Grand Canyon University;

Tracey Shelby from Redwater Junior High School, who holds a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Texas A&M University – Texarkana. Shelby is in her 31st year as a teacher with four of those years at RISD;

Tanya Terry with Redwater High School. She has 16 years of experience in teaching with five years at RISD. Terry holds an Associate Degree in Secondary Education from Texarkana College, along with a Bachelor and Master Degree in Secondary Education from Texas A&M University – Texarkana.

District Teachers of the Year are Courtney Beck (Elementary) and Tanya Terry (Secondary). Both will move forward for consideration as Region VIII Teacher of the Year.

