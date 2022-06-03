More Than Just a Dirt Field

Advertisement

Greetings from Crater of Diamonds State Park! With summer just around the corner, we are planning exciting new programs for park guests in the months to come. This summer will be a special one for the Crater of Diamonds, as we celebrate 50 years as an Arkansas State Park! Visitors who buy admission to the diamond search area from now through the end of November can enter to win a replica of the fabulous Esperanza Diamond pendant for the park’s 50th Anniversary.

The best way to learn about the Crater of Diamonds is by exploring this fascinating state park! At 1:30 p.m. on Monday, June 20, park visitors can join a park interpreter at the Prospector Trailhead, on the northwest side of the diamond search area, for a guided walk around Prospector Trail. This easily-traversed, graveled trail is 1.2 miles long and takes anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour to complete. The trail intersects with several points of historical and geographical interest, including historical roads and rock outcroppings that are unusual for this area. While hiking this summer, stay heat smart by drinking plenty of fluids, dressing in lightweight, light-colored clothing, and wearing proper shoes. The park also recommends wearing a hat, sunscreen, and bug spray while spending time outdoors.

We will also host several evening programs on Fridays and Saturdays beginning in June, including firefly hikes and owl prowls. See how fireflies offer more than just a pretty evening lightshow, or learn about the owls that make Arkansas their home and venture down the Little Missouri River Trail to make owl calls and listen for a response! Our next firefly hike will take place on Friday, June 10, at 8 p.m. An owl prowl is scheduled for Saturday, June 25, at 8 p.m. Both programs will begin at the park’s campground amphitheater.

We also offer a variety of summer programs for younger diamond searchers, including Jasper Bingo, Colors in the Rocks, and How a Diamond Forms. Kids ages 6 to 14 can become Arkansas State Parks Explorers by connecting with state parks, learning how to be safe, and sharing their park experiences! To get started, children can request a Parks Explorer Field Guide at any Arkansas State Park. Once they have completed the program, they will take the explorer pledge and receive a certificate and badge! For more information about the Arkansas Parks Explorer program, visit www.arkansasstateparks.com/about/education/become-park-explorer.

Attend a program or hike this summer, and you’ll find that the Crater of Diamonds is much more than just a dirt field! Check our Events page at www.CraterofDiamondsStatePark.com for details about these and other upcoming programs, workshops, and events.

Search area last plowed: May 18, 2022

Most recent significant rainfall: Thursday June 2, 2022

Recent diamond finds (100 points = 1 carat):

May 30 – Pete & Melissa Guenther, Greenville, TX, 3 pt. white, 11 pt. white; Makenna Guenther, Greenville, TX, 5 pt. white

May 31 – Scot Darling, Duluth, MN, 46 pt. white

June 1 – Matt Darling, Duluth, MN, 9 pt. white

