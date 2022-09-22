Redwater ISD Wins TAEA District of Distinction Award

Advertisement

The Texas Art Education Association (TAEA) has named Redwater ISD one of 59 district state winners of the 2022 District of Distinction Award and one of 13 school districts to receive the award for three consecutive years. Over 1,200 school districts were eligible for consideration of this top award. As one of the top district winners, the Redwater ISD Visual Art programming is now considered to be in the top 5% in Texas.

The TAEA District of Distinction Award is earned by providing a well-rounded education that advocates and integrates visual arts curriculum to inspire creativity and build social emotional learning that connect learners to their community and beyond. For the 2022 award, each district submitted documentation they met from the 14-point rubric over the 2021-22 school year.

TAEA is the leading advocate for the visual arts in the state. The organization has previously honored outstanding TAEA members for work in their classrooms and districts. This is the fourth year that TAEA is honoring districts that meet rigorous criteria as evidenced from data.

“Redwater ISD has set a high standard for visual arts advocacy, integrated visual arts curriculum, encouraged creativity, community participation and student growth,” said Sandra Newton, Chair of the Administration and Supervision Division of TAEA. “It is a true testament to your visual art educators’ skill, dedication, and flexibility that the quality of their programs continued to provide strong and comprehensive visual art educational experiences to students.”

“I am extremely proud of the work that our art teachers do on a daily basis with our students,” said Dr. Kelly Burns, Redwater ISD Superindent. “They are dedicated to ensuring our students continue to get a quality education in the arts and are team players in doing cross curricular work with their fellow teachers. At RISD we believe that arts should be promoted and students given opportunities to share their artistic gifts.”

Members of the RISD art team include: Catherine Chiles, Stacy Deaton, Tabitha Houchens, Stacie Norton and Carrie Slay.

Winning school districts will be honored at the TAEA Administration & Supervision Division meeting and General Session during the TAEA Fall Conference General Assembly on Friday, November 10, 2022. TAEA is the largest state professional organization for art educators in the United States. It is the mission of TAEA to promote quality visual arts education through leadership, advocacy, service, and professional development.

