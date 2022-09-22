TRiO to Celebrate 25 Years at UA Hope-Texarkana

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana TRiO Student Support Services Department has served students on the UAHT campus for 25 years. TRiO Programs are Federal outreach and student services programs designed to identify and provide services for individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds. TRiO includes eight programs that serve and assist low-income individuals, first-generation college students, and individuals with disabilities to progress through the academic pipeline from middle school to postbaccalaureate programs.

The UAHT TRiO program began in 1997 under the direction of founding TRiO director Mary Allen White. She led the program for 23 years before retiring in 2020. White, a Hope, Arkansas native, graduated from Yerger High School in 1963 and earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in social studies at California State University and her Master of Science degree in education from East Texas State University. She taught in Los Angeles, California, and Texarkana before joining the UAHT team to head the TRiO program. White stated that she believed in mentoring programs and building self-esteem when she was hired as the first director of TRiO at UAHT. “Most students can be a success if they have a network or system of support, and that is what we are going to provide,” White said.

“Mrs. White’s statement and vision all those years ago proved to be correct,” Bryan Smith, Director of TRiO Student Support Services, said. “Since 1997, hundreds of UAHT TRiO members have walked across the graduation stage with their college certificate or degree, many of which may not have made it if not for the services offered by TRiO.”

To commemorate this milestone, the UAHT TRiO Student Support Services department invites you to attend a 25th Anniversary Celebration in the TRiO Student Support Services lobby on Thursday, September 29, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The celebration will include a special dedication to Mary White.

The TRiO team also invites you to join us in celebrating TRiO at the Fair Parade in Downtown Hope on Tuesday, September 27, where the TRiO float will be a part of the festivities.

For more information about TRiO at UAHT, call 870-722-8248.

