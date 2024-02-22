Rep. Gary VanDeaver’s Texas: Fighting for Our Future Against Outside Interests

Sponsor

NEW BOSTON, TEXAS – As the Texas Republican Primary approaches, Rep. Gary VanDeaver reaffirms his unwavering commitment to championing key issues that matter most to Northeast Texans, including education, border security, and Second Amendment rights. Since 2015, Rep. VanDeaver has served as the state representative for Texas House District 1, representing Bowie, Cass, Lamar, Morris and Red River Counties. The conservative Republican is widely considered a leading voice for the unique needs of rural Texas communities.

“I will never waver in my defense of our conservative values and the unique needs of rural communities and Northeast Texas,” he said. “No amount of political pressure will change who I am, what I stand for, and who I represent.”

Education

With a background in education, including serving as the former school superintendent of New Boston ISD, Rep. VanDeaver has long been a staunch advocate for improving Texas schools. He understands the challenges facing educators, students and families and has consistently worked to secure funding, support teachers, and enhance educational opportunities statewide.

“Since 2015, I’ve worked to achieve the most significant conservative victories in Texas history, while also fighting for the unique interests of rural communities and Northeast Texas,” Rep. VanDeaver said. “This past year, I stopped a private school voucher proposal that would have invested billions of dollars into big cities and suburban communities and almost nothing in the communities of our district.”

Rep. VanDeaver said he voted against the private school voucher proposal despite political threats and pressure from Governor Greg Abbott and out-of-state lobbyists.

“It was a terrible proposal for the families, schools, and communities of our district,” he said. “For urban and suburban areas with a wealth of private school options, the bill would invest billions of dollars. But in rural communities like ours, this would lead to a monumental shift in financial resources away from our local schools and into urban centers. I knew my constituents in Northeast Texas would rather see our tax dollars spent on our local school districts, not sent to private schools in big cities like Houston, Dallas, and Austin.”

He said he also voted against the voucher proposal because it would have provided vouchers to those in the country illegally.

“Not only are illegal immigrants fully qualified to receive the vouchers, they would go to the front of the line before most citizens and legal residents,” he said. “It would provide virtually nothing to the students and families of our districts. It would also allow Islamic religious schools to be eligible for your tax dollars.”

Rep. VanDeaver said he’ll continue to fight for increased school funding, support for teachers, and policies that prioritize the needs of our students in Northeast Texas.

Border Security

Rep. VanDeaver is committed to strengthening border security. He has played a crucial role in securing historic investments to fortify the Texas-Mexico border, including funding for additional troops, technology, and infrastructure.

“Among my most basic responsibilities as your Representative is defending the integrity of our border and safety of our citizens,” he said. “As a state budget writer, I increased border security funding to a historic level, giving law enforcement the resources it needs to fortify and enforce our border with Mexico and bypassing a failing Washington to get the job done.”

Rep. VanDeaver also co-authored legislation that attacked the problem of human trafficking and child prostitution, banned “sanctuary cities,” toughened penalties on illegal crossings and border crimes, and cracked down on smugglers, traffickers, and violent criminal elements.

“Border security is essential to protecting our communities and upholding the rule of law,” VanDeaver emphasizes. “I will continue to prioritize measures that safeguard our borders and keep Texans safe from illegal activity.”

Second Amendment

Rep. VanDeaver is a steadfast defender of Second Amendment rights. Endorsed by the National Rifle Association (NRA), he has consistently fought to protect Texans’ constitutional right to bear arms.

“The Second Amendment is a fundamental right that must be preserved,” VanDeaver said. “I will continue to stand up against any attempts to infringe upon our gun rights and ensure that law-abiding citizens can exercise their Second Amendment freedoms without compromise.”

Rep. VanDeaver voted for Texas’ historic open carry, campus carry, and constitutional carry laws, and more significant pro-2A bills have passed during his time in the Texas House than in any other state in the nation.

Other key accomplishments include:

Passing the largest property tax cut in Texas history, with $18 billion in relief, a $100,000 homestead exemption, a new property tax freeze for seniors, and appraisal reform;

Passing new laws to safeguard children from radical social agendas—protecting them from explicit materials like pornography, sexual performances like “drag shows,” and from irreversible gender transition surgeries on minors;

Passing legislation to preserve and improve access to quality healthcare in rural communities;

Making Texas elections secure from fraud;

Secured the constitutional right to farm and ranch free from government interference;

Cementing Texas as the nation’s leader in pro-life protections, ending abortion and funding compassionate alternatives to abortion;

Reforming Child Protective Service to keep Texas children safe from harm and protected the rights of faith-based service providers;

Defending religious freedom by passing the Pastor Protection Act and protecting the right to worship from government interference.



Endorsements

National Rifle Association

TMPA: The Voice of Texas Law Enforcement

CLEAT: Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas

Texas DPS Officers Association PAC

TLR: Texans for Lawsuit Reform PAC

Texas Farm Bureau Ag Fund

Legislative Committees

In the last legislative session, Rep. VanDeaver served on the Appropriations Committee; Appropriations Subcommittee on Article III (Public and Higher Education), Chair; Educational Opportunity and Enrichment Committee, Select; and Pensions, Investments, and Financial Services Committee.

About Rep. VanDeaver

Rep. VanDeaver was raised on a family cattle operation near Clarksville, Texas, in Red River County. After graduating college, he taught agriculture before becoming a principal and school superintendent for New Boston ISD. He and his wife, Pam, raised two daughters and have three grandchildren. They worship at First Baptist Church in New Boston, Texas, where Rep. VanDeaver serves as a deacon and teaches Sunday School.

As voters head to the polls for the Texas Republican Primary on March 5th, Rep. Gary VanDeaver remains committed to representing the values and interests of Northeast Texas. With his proven track record and unwavering dedication to education, border security, and Second Amendment rights, he is the clear choice for Texans who seek strong, principled leadership.

Election Day is March 5, and early voting runs through March 1. Visit garyvandeaver.com/early-voting-guide/ to learn about early voting locations, dates and times.

For more information, please contact:

Rep. Gary VanDeaver

903-733-6507

-Pol. ad. paid by the Gary VanDeaver Campaign. Not produced or maintained at taxpayer expense.