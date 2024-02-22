TASD Board Votes to Adjust Calendar for Great American Solar Eclipse

Sponsor

Monday, February 20 – The Texarkana Arkansas School District Board of Education, in alignment with the recommendation from the Arkansas Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, has voted to modify the 2023-2024 school calendar. The adjustment involves switching April 1, initially designated as a student/teacher holiday, to April 8, 2024.

In light of safety concerns associated with the expected influx of traffic and visitors, TASD, along with over 100 school districts across the state of Arkansas, has opted to close schools on April 8. The decision to amend the calendar stems from the much-anticipated occurrence of the Great American Solar Eclipse on April 8, 2024. This astronomical event is anticipated to draw significant numbers of visitors to the Texarkana area.

As part of the district’s preparations for the solar eclipse, each student and staff member will receive special glasses to safely view the cosmic event from their homes. The Texarkana Arkansas School District urges all members of the community to take necessary precautions and adhere to safety guidelines provided by local authorities during the Great American Solar Eclipse.