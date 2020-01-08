Rep. Ratcliffe Statement on Iranian Missile Strikes

Advertisement

Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas) released the following statement in response to Iran’s missile strikes on Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops Tuesday night:

“I’m incredibly grateful that no American or Iraqi lives were lost in the missile strikes launched by Iran last night thanks to an early warning system that allowed our military to help prevent major harm to the bases being targeted. As the Trump administration continues actively monitoring the situation in the region, I’m pleased that Iran appears to be standing down and that further escalation will be prevented.”

“In the wake of the death of Iranian terrorist leader, Qassem Soleimani, I am confident that we’ll continue making strong progress toward peace and stability in the Middle East. Last night’s missile strikes were a glaring example of why we abandoned the Obama administration’s policy of appeasement and a deal which gave billions to an Iranian regime that, in turn, has used it to launch terrorist attacks against the United States and our allies. I fully support President Trump’s call for increased NATO involvement in the Middle East and for our allies to join the United States in moving away from the JCPOA toward a new deal that will ensure the world is a safer and more stable place.”

