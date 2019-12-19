Rep. Ratcliffe Statement on Vote Against Trump Impeachment

Advertisement

Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas) issued the following statement on his vote against the impeachment of President Trump:

“In a betrayal of the Constitution, Democrats finally got what they’ve been gunning for since the very day President Trump was duly elected to serve in the Oval Office. Despite failing miserably in their prolonged, desperate campaign to frame him for crimes he didn’t commit, they moved forward with a vote to remove a sitting president from office based on nothing more than their personal and political opposition.

“This is the thinnest, fastest and weakest impeachment our country has ever seen – rooted in a congratulatory phone call where there are no crimes alleged, where there is no victim, and where Democrats themselves could never decide what to even accuse the president of doing wrong. The Founders intended impeachment to be used for actions so extraordinary that it would happen only three times in almost 2 1/2 centuries. Alexander Hamilton warned of impeachment being used politically by the party that had the most votes. Today’s impeachment is the Founders’ worst nightmare.

“When voters go to the polls next November, I hope they’ll hold Democrats accountable for wasting countless hours and taxpayer dollars on this disgraceful impeachment hoax that was designed to control the outcome of the 2020 election.”

Click here to watch Ratcliffe’s floor speech prior to the impeachment vote.