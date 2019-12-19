Kilpatrick Magnet Students Advance to State Robotic Competition

Advertisement

Kilpatrick Bio-medical and Engineering Elementary Magnet was one of four schools from the Texarkana Arkansas School District to compete in the 2019 First Lego League Robotics tournament, held at National Park College in Hot Springs, Arkansas on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Students in grades fourth through eighth competed in four categories: Project Innovation, Robot Design, Core Values, and Robot Performance.

The “Helpful Hogs” of Kilpatrick received the Robot Performance Award for scoring the most points during the Robot Mission. Kilpatrick qualifies to advance to the state Robotics Competition that will be held at the University of Arkansas – Fayetteville on January 24-25.

Fairview Aerospace and Pre-Engineering Elementary Magnet’s Rocketbots received the Motivate Award for showing resilience and determination. During the competition, the team remained enthusiastic and motivated as they fixed some programming issues and completed the mission. The College Hill 6th Grade Academy Hogbots received the Coopertition Award. Coopertition is displaying unqualified kindness and respect in the face of fierce competition and is founded on the concept and philosophy that teams can and should help and cooperate with each other.