RHS Dragons Theatre Earns Second Place at District UIL OAP Contest; Moves on to Bi-District Contest Placing Fifth

Redwater High School Dragon Theatre earned Second Place during the District 14-3A UIL One-Act Play competition advancing them to the UIL Bi-District contest.

Individual awards received during the District competition included: Logan Brock for All Star Cast; Emma Campbell for Honorable Mention All Star Cast; Coralee Suydam for Outstanding Technician.

During the Bi-District contest the theatre team placed Fifth and was named Outstanding Tech Crew. Other awards received were: Logan Brock for All Star Cast; Gracie McCoy and Cami McWilliams for Honorable Mention All Star Cast; Rylee Brown for Outstanding Technician.

For their performance, students chose “The Actor’s Nightmare,” a comic play by Christopher Durang.

Teacher Rebecca Murillo serves as Theatre Director and Clint Edmonds aids production as Technical Director.

