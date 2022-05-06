Rose Hill Named Neighborhoods USA Neighborhood of the Year Finalist

Advertisement

The Rose Hill Neighborhood Improvement Association has been named a finalist for the Neighborhood of the Year Award, which will be announced at the Neighborhoods USA (NUSA) conference this Friday, May 6th. The application was submitted under the Social Revitalization category, which is described as projects focusing on the social or cultural aspects of a neighborhood, such as safety, youth and/or senior programs, and activities that make neighbors feel connected and foster neighbors working together.

In 2021, the association, in partnership with The Scholars of Texarkana and the Housing Authority of Texarkana, Texas (HATT) reopened the Rosehill Community Center at 1303 Milam Street, and provided programming to sixty-one (61) youth in the community, and fifty-two (52) young adults. The goal is to increase this number in 2022 by 25% and continue to increase services each year moving forward.

“The Rose Hill Neighborhood Improvement Association along with our partners: The Scholars of Texarkana and HATT, are honored and excited to be named as one of the finalists of this year’s NUSA Neighborhood of the Year Award.” said Rhonda Dolberry, president of Rose Hill Neighborhood Improvement Association and co-founder of The Scholars. “As leaders of the Texarkana community, we share a common goal and vision of helping our citizens to gain knowledge, providing a safe environment for all, and beautifying our neighborhoods. We must stand together and work together, to create and implement any future positive changes.”

The Neighborhoods USA conference is currently taking place in Little Rock, Arkansas, May 4-7, 2022, and Texarkana has sent a large contingency of staff, council members and neighborhood association presidents to represent the community.

