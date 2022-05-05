Babysitting Basics Workshop To Be Held This Summer

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service is offering a “Babysitting Basics”

workshop, Tuesday, June 1st, June 8th, June 15th and June 22nd, from 1:00 pm to 3 pm each day at the Miller County Extension Office, 1007 Jefferson Ave, Texarkana AR 71854. The workshop costs $10 per participant and is for youth ages 10 and older who are interested in learning how to safely care for young children.

Participants will learn about the responsibilities of a babysitter, understanding children (infants, toddlers, preschool, and school-age children) and their care, behavior and guidance, the importance of play and appropriate toys and activities, safety and emergency procedures including basic first aid, and business basics. The curriculum includes individual and small group activities and hands on practice in caring for infants.

“This workshop will provide information and skills to youth who may be caring for themselves,

siblings or babysitting for other families,” said Susan Pickle, County Extension Agent-Family and Consumer Sciences. Participants must attend all ten hours of training to receive a certificate of completion for the course. Pre-registration is required by Friday, May 27. Snacks will be provided as well as a notebook of handouts and resources. To register, contact the Miller County Extension office at 870-779-3609.

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture Is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution. If you require a reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format, please contact your Miller County Extension Office as soon as possible at 870-779-3609. Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay.

