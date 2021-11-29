Santa’s Land is Coming to Town with the Junior League of Texarkana this Saturday, December 4th

Advertisement

Christmas is in the air! Houses are decorated and trees are lit in windows, and that can only mean one thing… Santa is coming to town! This Saturday, December 4th, the Junior League of Texarkana is hosting a whole day filled with Santa filled activities including: pictures with Santa, breakfast with Santa, visiting Santa’s workshop, story time with Santa and so much more! For those in the Texarkana Area with small children, this might just be the event of a lifetime for kiddos!

Throughout the day Saturday, there will be 8 separate events that will allow families to come in at different times to experience different activities with Santa! There will only be 30 tickets sold per timed event, and you can purchase your tickets by visiting the Junior League of Texarkana website to get your tickets in advance. Tickets range in different prices varying by event, and tickets are expected to go fast and space is limited! Don’t miss your chance to purchase your tickets ASAP before space runs out!

Santa’s Land will be held at Southern Grace Boutique in Downtown Texarkana. Located at 120 E Broad St., Texarkana, Arkansas. For more information contact our local Junior League of Texarkana by calling (870) 772-9948, or by email jltexarkana@valornet.com.

