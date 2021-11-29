Advertisement

Beverly Ruggs Taylor, age 83, of Mount Pleasant, Texas, died Thursday, November 25, 2021, in a Tyler, Texas hospital.

Mrs. Taylor was born in Texarkana, Texas to Cameron and Leona Hairston. She was retired from Red River Army Depot and was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church, Mount Pleasant. Beverly enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling and the outdoors along with sewing and crocheting. More than anything, she loved get togethers and fish fry’s with her large family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, C.H. “Scooter” Ruggs.

Advertisement

Survivors include her husband, Jerry Taylor; her children, Cheryl Mapston and husband Mark, Mike Ruggs and wife Becky, Ray Taylor and wife Vivian, Vickie Bankhead and husband, Randy, Tina Kay and husband, Ricky, Roger Taylor and wife Dana, Darrell Taylor, and Lisa Taylor; one brother Curtis Hairston and wife Brenda; along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Monday, November 29, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Tony Lawson officiating. Burial will follow in Center Ridge Cemetery, Maud, Texas.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Memorial donations may be made to Highland Park Baptist Church, 2801 S Jefferson Ave, Mount Pleasant, Texas 75455.