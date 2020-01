Advertisement

Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be the keynote speaker at the Miller County Republican Women Trump Day Dinner in March.

The event will be held at the Texarkana, Arkansas Convention Center on March 18, 2020.

Tickets range from $1500 for the “The Deplorables” package, which includes 8 dinner tickets, to an individual seat costing $50.

Tickets will not be sold at the door. For more info and tickets visit Eventbrite.