Sarah Sanders Event Postponed

The Miller County Republican Women event with Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been postponed.

According to a released statement, “out of an abundance of caution and upon monitoring the recommendations of public health officials, we have decided to postpone the Miller County Republican Women Trump Day Dinner to a later date. We have been in contact with Sarah Huckabee Sanders who has agreed to come back to Miller County once we reschedule. At this time, please exercise caution and wash your hands regularly.”

Refunds are available for those not able to attend the rescheduled event.

