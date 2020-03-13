Spare a Pair for HealthCARE Express’ Sock Drive for Homeless

Advertisement

When many people go to donate to the homeless or less fortunate, they bring along supplies such as food, blankets, and coats. Out of all the items donated, socks are often left out. Most may not think about it, but a good pair of socks is extremely valuable to someone who is homeless.

Besides providing warmth and helping to prevent frostbite during the colder months, socks have many other valuable traits. Moisture-wicking socks are beneficial in the summer and help prevent infection and blisters during the hot and humid weather. They also can help prevent the formation of bacteria and fungus that lead to foot infections. Many of the homeless population walk several miles every day, and that also puts a lot of wear and tear on their socks. While a pair of socks may last the average American a year, they may only last a week for a homeless citizen.

This is why HealthCARE Express will be hosting a “Spare a Pair” sock drive to collect socks for the local homeless populations.

Donations can be dropped off at:

Wake Village HCE Urgent Care; 4701 W 7th St, Texarkana, TX 75501, Richmond Rd.

HCE Urgent Care; 3515 Richmond Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503, Arkansas Blvd

HCE Urgent Care; 125 Arkansas Blvd, Texarkana, AR 71854,

Atlanta HCE Urgent Care; 106 S. Loop Hwy 59, Atlanta, TX 75551.

Donations can be dropped off until the end of March. All donated socks will be given to Randy Sams’ Outreach Shelter, Inc. to be distributed out to those in need.