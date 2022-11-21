SBA Offers Disaster Assistance to Texas Businesses and Residents Affected by Severe Storms and Tornadoes

Advertisement

Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to Texas businesses and residents affected by severe storms and tornadoes that occurred Nov. 4, 2022, announced Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman of the U.S. Small Business Administration. SBA acted under its own authority to declare a disaster in response to a request SBA received from Gov. Greg Abbott on Nov. 15, 2022.

The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in Bowie, Camp, Cass, Delta, Fannin, Franklin, Lamar, Marion, Morris, Red River, Titus and Upshur counties in Texas; and Bryan and Choctaw counties in Oklahoma.

“SBA’s mission-driven team stands ready to help Texas’s small businesses and residents impacted by severe storms and tornadoes,” said Administrator Guzman. “We’re committed to providing federal disaster loans swiftly and efficiently, with a customer-centric approach to help businesses and communities recover and rebuild.”

“Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters whose property was damaged or destroyed by this disaster,” said SBA’s Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West. “Beginning Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, SBA customer service representatives will be on hand at the following Disaster Loan Outreach Centers to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help each individual complete their application,” Garfield continued. The centers will be open on the days and times indicated below. No appointment is necessary.

BOWIE COUNTY

Disaster Loan Outreach Center

New Boston Community Center

301 NE Front Street

New Boston, TX 75570

Opens 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21

Mondays – Fridays, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Closed for Thanksgiving

Thursday-Friday, Nov. 24-25

CASS COUNTY

Disaster Loan Outreach Center

Hughes Springs Community Center

902 E. First Street

Hughes Springs, TX 75656

Opens 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21

Mondays – Fridays, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Closed for Thanksgiving

Thursday-Friday, Nov. 24-25

LAMAR COUNTY

Disaster Loan Outreach Center

Red Cross Building

2673 N. Main Street

Paris, TX 75460

Opens 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21

Mondays – Fridays, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Early closure on Wednesday, Nov. 23,

Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Closed for Thanksgiving

Thursday-Friday, Nov. 24-25

MORRIS COUNTY

Disaster Loan Outreach Center

Morris County Courthouse Annex

502 Union Street

Daingerfield, TX 75638

Opens 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21

Mondays – Fridays, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Closed for Thanksgiving

Thursday-Friday, Nov. 24-25

Businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. SBA can also lend additional funds to businesses and homeowners to help with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from occurring in the future.

For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size, SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any property damage.

Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.

Interest rates can be as low as 3.305 percent for businesses, 2.375 percent for private nonprofit organizations and 2.313 percent for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The deadline to apply for property damage is Jan. 17, 2023. The deadline to apply for economic injury is Aug. 16, 2023.

