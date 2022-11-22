Advertisement

Shirley Ann Pierce, 72, of Maud Texas passed from her earthly life on Nov 18, 2022. She was in a Dallas Hospital surrounded by her family. Shirley was born on December 11, 1949 in McAlister OK. She was a graduate of Harding College and received a medical technology degree from Baptist Medical in Little Rock, however she chose a higher vocation as homemaker being a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of the Beverly Heights Church of Christ, a member of TEEA, and a volunteer for the Maud Public Library.

She was preceded in death by her parents R. C. And Rosemary Graves.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years William Pierce; her daughters April Thompson, Angela Pierce, and Toni (Josh) Braley; grandchildren Stephanie (Josh) Rowton, Samantha Thompson, Jaxon Braley, Abbi Braley, and great-grandchildren Grayson Hudson, Adalyn Hudson and Aurora Rowton, all of Maud, Texas; sisters Carol (Brad) Hall of Frisco,TX and Janet (Elwood) Smith of Little Rock, AR; and a host of other dear relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held at Beverly Heights Church of Christ in Hooks, Texas on November 26, 2022 at 4:00 P.M.. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the charity of your choosing.

