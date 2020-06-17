Second COVID-19 Death Reported in Miller County

Advertisement

Positive cases of COVID -19 have continued to rise throughout Arkansas, the same is true for Miller County.

According to Miller County Judge Cathy Hardin Harrison, Tuesday night Miller County had a second death reported due to COVID-19.

“For approximately 15 days there were no increases of positive cases within Miller County,” Harrison Said. Currently there are 16 active cases within Miller County.

Advertisement

According to Harrison, “Miller County continues to do everything possible to minimize the risk to our employees as well as the public that we serve. Today I was notified that a Miller County employee has tested positive for the virus. This person is doing well and self-quarantined upon notification of their results. At this time no other employees have shown symptoms and once again all precautions have been taken.”

Harrison said that the decision has been made to reinstate temperature screenings for anyone entering Miller County facilities.

Effective June 18th, everyone entering the Miller County Courthouse will be required to enter through the South side, 4th Street entrance of the Miller County Courthouse. For your convenience the employee parking lot will be available for public parking.

