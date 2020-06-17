Texarkana Cinemark Opening July 3

Advertisement

Texarkana Cinemark Theater will reopen on July 3 according to the company.

The theater will be showing classic movies until new Hollywood movies are released.

According to Cinemark certain areas of the facility will be cleaned every 30 minutes. Any seat that is occupied will be sanitized again before the next showtime, as well as adjacent seats, handrails and children’s booster seats.

Cinemark is proactively placing hand sanitizers at the box office and active concession stand registers. Seat wipe dispensers have also been added, centrally located in hallways outside the auditoriums.

Masks will not be required.

The Friday, July 3 showings include: