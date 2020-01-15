Second Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens in Texarkana

Advertisement

Texarkana’s second medical marijuana clinic opens at noon on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

Bloom Medicinals is located 410 Realtor Ave in the old Vincent’s Fine Wine & Liquor building.

Bloom Medicinals carries marijuana flower, concentrates & vape pens, edibles, and tinctures.

According to a menu on Bloom Medicinals website marijuana flower run from $53-$57 per 3.5 grams.

All customers are required to be Arkansas medical marijuana card holders. Customers are limited to 2.5 ounces every 14 days.

Another medical marijuana dispensary, Red River Remedies, also opened in Texarkana last week.

Bloom Medicinals is open from 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. every day except Sunday and Tuesday when they are closed.

