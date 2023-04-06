Senator Bryan Hughes: Statement on the Passage of Senate Bill 12 – Banning Children’s Exposure to Sexualized Performances

Advertisement

AUSTIN – Senator Bryan Hughes (R-Tyler) issued the following statement regarding the bipartisan passage of Senate Bill 12, which he authored to ban sexually explicit performances in front of children.

“Senate Bill 12 is about protecting children. Surely we can all agree that children should not be exposed to sexually explicit performances. This common-sense legislation protects a child’s innocence and aligns Texas law with Texas values.

“Recently, we have seen a dramatic increase in sexually-oriented drag shows in front of children. Senate Bill 12 makes it clear that Texas will protect children from sexual performances.”



Senate Bill 12 will now move to the Texas House for consideration.

