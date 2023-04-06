Teddy Landrum

Advertisement

Teddy Wayne Landrum, age 60, of Redwater, Texas, died Monday, April 3, 2023, in a Shreveport hospital after complications from surgery. He had beat cancer and was very proud of that. He was cancer free when he met his Savior, “Jesus Christ”.

Mr. Landrum was born October 2, 1962, in Clovis, New Mexico, to Teddy and Doris (Alsup) Landrum. He worked for over 22 years as office manager at Tri State Industrial Contractors. Teddy was as a devout Christian. He loved life and cherished people and was the ultimate peacemaker.

He enjoyed camping, going to flea markets and estate sales and getting on his bushhog to take care of his property. Most of all, “Papa Teddy” as his grandchildren called him, loved attending all of their many events. “He loved them babies!!”

He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepmother, Donna Landrum and one nephew, Chris Lowe.

Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Brandon and Rachel Landrum; one daughter and son-in-law, Kellie and Danny Heflin; six grandchildren, Rebekah Heflin, Riley Payne, Ariel Heflin, Dean Landrum, Tinley Heflin, and Avery Landrum; two sisters, Debbie Williamson and her husband James, and Cheri Lowe; longtime special friend, Joe Hackett; and extended family, Ron Garrison; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Friday, April 7, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Bro. Joey Grappe officiating. Burial will be in Redwater Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home.

