September Cemetery Tour is a Walk Through History

Advertisement

Join the Texarkana Museums System for a Living History tour of Hillcrest Cemetery on Saturday, September 3 beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 each or $10 for TMS Members. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available now at TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events. For directions, suggested parking or other information, call 903-793-4831 or email Ahern@TexarkanaMuseums.org.

This guided walking tour is the latest monthly Texarkana Twilight Tour, designed to cast Texarkana history in a different light. The tour includes living history performers in the personas of several of Texarkana’s past citizens. This month’s tour is at Hillcrest Cemetery, established in 1929.

“We are so pleased to be returning to Hillcrest,” says TMS Curator, Jamie Simmons. “Some of the most famous people from Texarkana are buried here. One of the living history performers will be portraying Senator Sheppard, co-author of the prohibition amendment.”

Advertisement

Tickets must be purchased in advance! Cost is $15 each or $10 for TMS Members. Tickets are on sale now at TexarkanaMuseums.org/events. Hillcrest Cemetery is located at 5101 West 7th Street in Texarkana, Texas. Guests may park just inside the cemetery, near the entrance. For more information, directions, or to arrange for assistance, please call 903-793-4831.

The Texarkana Museums System’s Twilight Tours feature a different historic cemetery on the first Saturday of the month. TMS operates the P. J. Ahern Home, Museum of Regional History, Ace of Clubs House, and Discovery Place Interactive Museum in the heart of Historic Downtown Texarkana, USA. TMS offers weekly special events, programs, exhibits, and tours every weekend. For information about upcoming events, please visit us on FaceBook or call us at 903-793-4831.

