Advertisement

Join the Texarkana Museums System for Sesquicentennial Stone Soup on January 7 from noon until 2 at the Museum of Regional History. The Literacy Council of Miller & Bowie Counties will be reading Stone Soup and we will serve lunch featuring Stone, Vegetable, and Potato Soups, breads, and apple cobbler, to kick off our celebration of Texarkana’s Sesquicentennial!

The story of how communities and people can thrive by collaboration is a wonderful way to start out the year that showcases how Texarkana has prospered for 150 years! “Bringing people together and creating a community exemplifies how our town – born in two states – has prospered for 150 years,” stated Museum Curator, Jamie Simmons.

Thanks to a generous sponsorship by Stone Studio in downtown Texarkana and the help of Jason’s Deli this event will be just $5 for Museum Members and $10 for non-members.

Advertisement

For more information contact Mollie Fox at MoRH@TexarkanaMuseums.org or 903.793.4831.

The Museum of Regional History is part of the Texarkana Museums System and is located in the historic 1879 Offenhauser Insurance Building. TMS hosts events, programs, and exhibits at MoRH every first Saturday of the month. For more information on this or future events, please contact the Texarkana Museums System at 903-793-4831, email MoRH@TexarkanaMuseums.org, find us on Facebook or check out our website www.TexarkanaMuseums.org.

