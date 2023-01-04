Advertisement

Maria Lee, age 72, of Fouke, Arkansas, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Maria was born on June 10, 1950 in Ft. Worth, Texas to Alton and Rachel Mitchell. She was a member of Sylverino Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Glenda Williams.

Survivors include her husband, Joe Lee of Fouke, Arkansas; three sons, Thomas and Nina Lemons of Mineral Springs, Arkansas, Harold and Tina Lemons of Winthrop, Arkansas, Charles “Boogie” Burnett of Fouke, Arkansas; daughter, Dana and Rickey Roberts of Dekalb, Texas; one brother, Buck and Gail Mitchell of New Boston, Texas; three sisters, Trish and Brent Black of New Boston, Texas, Zelda and Gary Grider of New Boston, Texas, and Suzy and Joe Curl of Hooks, Texas; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Sylverino Baptist Church officiated by Bro Doug Larey. Burial will be at Sylverino Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 9am – 10am at the church.

