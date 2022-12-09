Sesquicentennial (TXK150) Committee Announces Year Long Celebration

Advertisement



The Texarkana Sesquicentennial (TXK150) Committee invites the community to celebrate a yearlong 150th celebration of Texarkana that will engage past, present, and prospective citizens and enhance community pride of place. With this goal, TXK150 has prepared an introductory calendar, and webpages to provide additional information on TXK150 events. The main landing page for all announcements related to TXK150 events will be in partnership with goTXK at www.gotxk.org/txk150 and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/txk150. The release of this calendar and webpage coincides with the beginning of the yearlong celebration and the anniversary of the sale of city lots 149 years ago today.

Quarterly calendars and details for individual events will be announced on each of the platforms listed. Currently, the list of events planned by the committee include the following:

Centennial Time Capsule/Sesquicentennial Festival – April 14th and 15th including live music and a display of the items in the Centennial Time Capsule that was buried in Sheppard Park in 1973.

Sesquicentennial Ball – July 8th, 1920’s themed ball to commemorate the ball held in Texarkana in 1926 during the Sesquicentennial Celebration of the United States.

Founders’ Week Celebration – December 4th through December 11th, including the Main Street Christmas Parade, Texarkana! “The Musical” at Silvermoon on Broad, and many additional events to celebrate the history of Texarkana USA!

Organizations and businesses that want to participate in TXK150 with their own events, promotions, giveaways, and commemorations are invited to submit information to the TXK150 Committee. Community events will be included in the quarterly calendars as the year progresses.

For more information, please email txkusa150@gmail.com or contact Keith Beason at 903-798-1715 or Velvet Cool at (903)793-4831

