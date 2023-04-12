Sesquicentennial (TXK150) Committee Prepares for Time Capsule Opening and Sesquicentennial Twice as Nice Festival

Advertisement

The Texarkana Sesquicentennial (TXK150) Committee will kick-off public celebrations of the 150th anniversary of Texarkana’s beginnings this weekend with a time capsule opening, live music, food trucks and more.

To begin, the committee has worked through the logistics of an exciting and unique opportunity. Today the Texarkana, Texas Public Works Department, Parks Department, and East Funeral Home began the excavation of a time capsule that was buried in 1973 during the Texarkana Centennial Celebration. The capsule will be opened for the first time in 50 years on Friday, April 14th, at 5:30 p.m. at Sheppard Park on the west side of the U.S. Federal Courthouse/Post Office.

Following the opening, the contents of the capsule will be inventoried by the TXK150 Committee. The committee will work to return any items that were intended for relatives and loved ones, and many of the remaining items will be on display at the Museum of Regional History at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 15th, prior to the Sesquicentennial Twice as Nice Festival.

The Festival will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in front of (southside) of the U.S. Federal Courthouse/Post Office on Stateline Avenue. The event will begin with a brief ceremony and acknowledgements, and live music from local bands will begin at 12:00 p.m.. Artist include Keith Gladney, Chasing Rita, Honey, Psychedelic Radio and Hailey Wright and the Wrongs. The festival will include food trucks and cultural activities for children, as well. There is no charge for admission, however food and beverages are available for purchase.

For more information about Texarkana’s Sesquicentennial (TXK150) Celebration, visit https://gotxk.org/txk150/ or contact Keith Beason at 903-798-1715/ keith.beason@txkusa.org or Velvet Cool at (903)276-4665 / boardpresident@texarkanamuseums.org.

