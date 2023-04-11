Convicted Child Sex Abuser Accused Of Contacting Victim From Telford Prison

Advertisement

NEW BOSTON, Texas–A man serving time at the Barry Telford Unit for sexual assault of a child has been indicted by a Bowie County jury for improper contact with a victim and for possession of a contraband cell phone.

Trevion Shields, 24, was sentenced to six years in prison on Dec. 8, 2020, in Harris County, Texas for two counts of sexual assault of a child, according to Texas Department of Criminal Justice records. A two-count indictment issued in Bowie County last week accuses Shields of improper contact with the victim and possession of a prohibited cell phone on Sept. 20, 2022.

Shields faces two to ten years in prison on each count if convicted. The state is being represented by the Texas special prosecution unit. Shields has not yet made a court appearance in Bowie County and no attorney of record is listed for him.

Advertisement

Shields will be eligible for parole on the Houston-area sexual assault charges in November, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Eligibility for parole is not a guarantee that parole will be granted. Shields will have completely served his time on the Harris County sexual assault of a child charges on Nov. 6, 2025. However, he could be facing additional time if convicted of either of the new charges in Bowie County.

Prison records show Shields is currently housed at the Telford Unit in New Boston, just outside of Texarkana, Texas.

